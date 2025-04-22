Donald Norcross’ health is improving and he’s out of intensive care, his staff says

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D., N.J.) has been “successfully treated” for a gallbladder infection that progressed to sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition, and has been transferred out of intensive care, his staff said Tuesday.

Norcross, whose congressional district includes all of Camden County and parts of Burlington and Gloucester Counties, was traveling when he was hospitalized in North Carolina on April 6. He was transferred to Cooper University Health Care the following day, his staff said.

Early last week, his staff released a statement from a doctor saying Norcross had been diagnosed with a gallbladder infection known as cholangitis that had progressed to sepsis. The Cooper medical team was able to remove the gallstone and was treating the infection and its complications, the doctor said.

Norcross was transferred out of intensive care on Friday, his staff said in a statement Tuesday.

“He has been successfully treated for his infection and has completed his course of antibiotic. The Congressman is on his way to making a full recovery,” his staff said.

“The Congressman and his family are grateful for the well wishes and prayers he has received. Among the many people they’d like to thank are his incredible medical team, including the nurses and staff at Cooper University Health Care,” his staff said.