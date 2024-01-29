South Jersey soldier killed in drone attack on U.S. base in Jordan

A 46-year-old South Jersey man was one of three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed Sunday in a drone attack in Jordan that left dozens of other troops injured, military officials said.

Sgt. William Jerome Rivers, a Willingboro native, was deployed at a logistics supply base known as Tower 22 near the Syrian border when a one-way attack drone struck housing units on the base.

Also killed were Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23. All three were assigned to the 718th Engineer Company, 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, Fort Moore, Ga. At least 34 others were wounded.

President Joe Biden blamed Iran-backed militias for the first U.S. fatalities after months of strikes by such groups against American forces across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden on Monday said that “we’ll hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing.”

On Monday evening, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of Rivers’ death. Murphy said he would sign an executive order this week lowering flags to half-staff to honor Rivers.

“As parents, Tammy and I send our heartfelt sympathies to all three families who now face the unimaginable pain of losing a cherished loved one. As Americans, we share our gratitude for the soldiers’ bravery and sacrifice, and for the courage of every servicemember fighting terrorism at home and abroad, to whom we owe a debt we can never repay,” Murphy said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.) also issued a statement honoring Rivers.

“Sergeant Rivers served with courage, honor, and a deep sense of duty, embodying the best of New Jersey and our nation. His death is a profound loss to his family, friends, colleagues, and our entire country, and a reminder of the heavy debt we owe to our military families for their sacrifice,” Booker said.

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D., N.J), who represents Willingboro, said in a statement: “He served this country and our local community with great honor and bravery and we are indebted to him and his loved ones for their service and sacrifice. We will never forget what Sergeant Rivers and his fellow fallen soldiers, Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, gave for our nation. May their memory live on in our continued service to our military families.”

Rivers enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2011 as an interior electrician, according to the U.S. Army Reserve Command Public Affairs Office.

He was first assigned to the 990th Engineer Company at Fort McGuire-Dix after completing advanced individual training, officials said. In 2018, Rivers completed a nine-month rotation to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

Last year, Rivers was assigned to the engineer brigade at Fort Moore. His awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, two Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbons, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with “M” Device, and the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.

“On behalf of the Army Reserve, I share in the sorrow felt by their friends, family, and loved ones,” Lt. Gen. Jody Daniels, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, said in a statement.

“Their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten, and we are committed to supporting those left behind in the wake of this tragedy,” Daniels said.

Brig. Gen. Todd Lazaroski, commanding general, 412th Theater Engineer Command, said in a statement: “We are reminded that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe. They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice.”