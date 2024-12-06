What we know about the ‘car-sized’ drones spotted near Trump’s New Jersey golf club

The FBI has been investigating reports of mysterious “car-sized” drones flying across central New Jersey at night over the last few weeks. Now, the agency’s asking the public for help.

Witnesses have spotted a cluster of what appears to be drones — larger than those typically used by hobbyists — as well as a possible fixed-wing aircraft flying in several areas along the Raritan River over the last three weeks.

The devices have prompted concerns because of their proximity to President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course and Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research and manufacturing facility, as well as local city infrastructure.

In recent days, videos of sightings, speculation, and commentary about the drones have circulated on TikTok, sparking new interest.

Here’s everything we know — and don’t know — about the drones and the FBI’s ongoing investigation.

What exactly is happening?

Large drones have been spotted hovering in formation over northern New Jersey, leaving residents confused and concerned.

The drones started appearing around mid-November and have returned most nights, according to multiple outlets.

When did the drones start flying?

The Federal Aviation Administration said it began receiving reports of drone activity in Morris County on Nov. 18. Police began investigating that day.

Where are the drones flying?

Drone activity is occurring in Morris County, which borders Somerset County, the home of Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, which the president-elect often visits. The golf club is located about two miles away from where the drone activity has been documented.

According to NJ.com, police reports about drone activity have been filed in several towns throughout Morris, Somerset, and Warren Counties. There have also been social media reports about sightings in Hunterdon, Monmouth, and Sussex Counties.

Joseph Orlando, the chief of the Florham Park Police Department in Morris County, told residents that drones have also been spotted hovering over critical infrastructure, including water reservoirs, electric transmission lines, and police departments.

Who is investigating the drones?

The FBI and Morris County Sheriff’s Department are actively investigating the drone activity, but there are not many conclusions yet.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have many answers, and we don’t want to guess or hypothesize about what’s going on,” an FBI spokesperson told NJ.com on Wednesday. “We are doing all we can to figure it out.”

Law enforcement officials in Morris and Somerset counties issued a statement on Tuesday stating that they were continuing to monitor and investigate the drone activity. They urged anyone with information about the sightings to contact the FBI.

Are the drones dangerous?

Authorities say that while the drones are annoying, they haven’t posed a safety threat.

“There is no advisable immediate danger to the public at this time,” Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said in a statement. “The Sheriff’s Office, along with many law enforcement agencies are working in partnership on this matter.”

Still, Orlando with the Florham Park Police Department and other officials called the drone sightings above city infrastructure — including New Jersey’s largest water reservoir this week — concerning.

“We are taking these sightings seriously and working closely with federal authorities to investigate and address any concerns,” Brayden Fahey, Hunterdon County’s director of public safety and Office of Emergency Management coordinator, said in a message on the county commissioner’s website.

Are there flight restrictions?

The FAA said this week that two flight restrictions were in place as a response to the drone activity.

The temporary restrictions cover an area near the Solberg-Hunterdon County Airport above Trump Bedminster as well as an area over the Picatinny Arsenal. The Trump Bedminster flight restriction is in place through the end of the week while the military center’s ban is in place through Dec. 26.

Drone pilots who endanger aircraft or people, or ignore active restrictions, can risk having their certification revoked or fines as much as $75,000, the FAA said.

How can I report tips about the drones to the FBI?

People with information about the drones are encouraged to call the FBI: 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online by visiting tips.fbi.gov.