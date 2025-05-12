A New Jersey native held hostage by Hamas has been freed. Here’s what to know about Edan Alexander.

A New Jersey native considered to be the final known living U.S. citizen held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has been released.

The Palestinian militant group released Edan Alexander, 21, to the Red Cross late Monday morning, according to multiple reports. Alexander was expected to be taken to an “initial reception point” by Israel Defense Forces before being medically and psychologically evaluated, and ultimately reunited with his family, the BBC reports.

Hamas’ Sunday announcement of their intent to release Alexander came shortly before the start of President Donald Trump’s planned tour of the Middle East, which includes stops in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. In a statement Sunday, Trump called the release “a step taken in good faith toward the United States and the efforts of the mediators … to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones.”

The freeing of Alexander marks the first hostage release since Israel broke a weekslong ceasefire with Hamas in March. His release leaves 58 hostages remaining in Gaza; about half are believed to be alive. Hamas has said the move is a goodwill gesture toward the Trump administration.

“With every day that Edan has been held hostage, the Alexander family has endured unimaginable pain, uncertainty, and fear,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “With Edan’s return home, their — and our — prayers have finally been answered.”

Here is what you need to know:

Who is Edan Alexander?

A native of Tenafly, Bergen County, Alexander is an American-Israeli dual citizen who joined Israel’s military after graduating from Tenafly High School. He signed up for a program that facilitates IDF service for non-Israelis in 2022, and later moved to Israel to begin serving in the military’s infantry division.

As a high school student, Alexander was a “decorated athlete” on the school’s swim team, according to the New Jersey Department of State. Outside of school, he enjoyed outdoor activities like skydiving and skateboarding, and is a fan of music artists like Travis Scott and SZA.

In a December interview with the American Jewish Committee, Alexander’s mother, Yael Alexander, who was born in Israel, said she and her family were surprised by but proud of Alexander’s decision to serve in Israel’s military.

“This is something that you do for your country,” she said. “Edan chose to do this. I was proud. I was proud. Yeah. I am proud. Not was.”

In March, Yael Alexander told CNN that her son is “such an American kid, full of life, very funny, very friendly.” She reportedly traveled to Israel Sunday for the release.

Amid news of Alexander’s release Monday, hundreds of people gathered in Tenafly’s Huyler Park to await developments, according to NJ Advance Media. Friends, neighbors, and supporters described news of his release as a relief.

“Seeing the family go through so much torture, so much pain,” Eshed Doni, a neighbor, told the publication. “We’re so happy for them. And it so good to see so many people here.”

When was Alexander taken hostage?

After beginning service in the IDF, Alexander was stationed at military base near the Gaza border in September 2023. He was taken hostage from the base during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in about 1,200 deaths and set off the war in Gaza. Hamas took about 250 hostages in the attack, and many have since been freed in ceasefire deals.

In November, Hamas released a “proof of life” video of Alexander, in which he delivered what the New Jersey Department of State described as a “coerced message.” Since his capture, the department said, Alexander had not communication with his family, or the Israeli or U.S. governments.

In February, Alexander marked 500 days in captivity. Yael Alexander spoke with the Jewish Chronicle for that grim occasion, saying that hearing the number brought tears to her eyes.

“It’s inhuman,” she said. “I’m still stuck on October 7.”

How has Israel responded?

Alexander’s release would not result in any concessions from Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Monday in a statement. Israel, the office added, did not commit to a ceasefire or the freeing of Palestinian prisoners as part of Alexander’s release, and had only agreed to create a “safe corridor” to facilitate his transfer.

Netanyahu’s office also said that Israel would continue to ramp up its Gaza offensive, but would hold off planned escalations until Trump’s Middle East visit concludes.

It was not immediately clear what Israel’s role was in securing Alexander’s release.

Israel’s retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack has resulted in the deaths of about 52,800 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry does not say how many of those killed were combatants or civilians.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.