An inmate has escaped from custody in Burlington County, police say

A 54-year-old man serving the end of his sentence for attempted murder in New Jersey has escaped from a halfway house in Burlington County, authorities said Tuesday.

Edward Berbon, who has been incarcerated since 2004, escaped while assigned to a work detail in Mount Laurel Township, police said.

Mount Laurel police were notified on Tuesday that Berbon was missing. He was scheduled to be released next February.

Police posted his photo and other identifying information on Facebook.