An inmate has escaped from custody in Burlington County, police say

Edward Berbon, who has been in custody since 2004, escaped while assigned to a work detail in Mount Laurel Township, police said.

Edward Berbon escaped from a halfway house in Mount Laurel Township in Burlington County, police said. He was serving time for attempted murder.

A 54-year-old man serving the end of his sentence for attempted murder in New Jersey has escaped from a halfway house in Burlington County, authorities said Tuesday.

Mount Laurel police were notified on Tuesday that Berbon was missing. He was scheduled to be released next February.

Police posted his photo and other identifying information on Facebook.