Body found in the Delaware River was a man who went missing after a boat capsized

Authorities have found the body of the man who was reported missing after a boat capsized north of Philadelphia in the Delaware River earlier this month, 6ABC has reported.

The remains belong to Enrico Ross, 51, of King of Prussia, and were discovered Sunday at Crosswicks Creek in Bordentown City, N.J., near the yacht club.

Ross was ejected from the 20-foot charter fishing boat on May 10. U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Josh Ledoux previously told The Inquirer that the vessel had “took some waves” on and sank in the Bucks County area around 11:30 a.m.

Two other passengers on the boat were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after the incident. They have not been publicly identified.

An investigation is ongoing.