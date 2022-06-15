An explosion at a truck and trailer repair shop in Gloucester County on Wednesday killed one person, authorities said.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, which is handling the investigation, identified the victim whom first responders found at the site in Harrison Township as Bruce A. Cheesman, 47. He was a Cedarville resident.

Harrison Township police were made aware of the explosion at Timberlane Welding around 10:40 a.m. Aerial footage from local television stations shows the warehouse-like structure, which is isolated from other nearby businesses on Swedesboro Road, had a rip across part of the roof. Authorities said there was no additional threat to the community as a result of the explosion.

In addition to frame repairs and welding, the company’s website said it helps repair fuel tanks and leaks, but the cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.