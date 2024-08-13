Cherry Hill saved Holly Ravine Farm from development and may rent part of it for farming

Cherry Hill is considering whether to bring farming back to Holly Ravine Farm.

The township council gave preliminary approval Monday to a zoning ‘overlay,’ or amendment that would allow for commercial agriculture on a portion of the 28-acre site.

Cherry Hill bought Holly Ravine for $3.8 million in January to protect it from development. A public hearing and a final vote to approve the amendment are required for it to take effect.

If the overlay is approved, the township would issue a request for proposals from farms or others seeking to rent the ground for agricultural purposes.

“We continue to explore what [will be] the next chapter for this property” Mayor David Fleisher told the council, adding that Holly Ravine “will remain as open space and will be preserved forever.”

After the meeting, Fleisher also said the township intends to “preserve the property in the most natural state feasible.

“This zoning overlay makes the potential agricultural use possible, and pays homage to the history of the site,” said the mayor.

During the first half of the 20th century, Cherry Hill, then known as Delaware Township, was an agricultural powerhouse. There were 84 farms in the 24-square-mile township In 1954, when the population was around 10,000.

In 2024 Cherry Hill has more than 77,000 people, and just one farm: Springdale. It is celebrating its 75th anniversary and also operates a farm market on Springdale Road.

Owners of the farm could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Eric Ascalon, one of the leaders of a grassroots campaign to prevent Holly Ravine from being developed into an assisted living and senior community, said he likes the idea of agricultural on the site..

“I’m thrilled that ... we’re talking about farming at the old farm, and not watching the developer pave the place over with concrete and asphalt,” he said.

During the council meeting, Fleisher said the zoning overlay would “make agriculture a viable potential use, in addition to other passive, open-space uses” of the property.

He also said the township continues ”looking to utilize all available (sources) of funding, including state grants and financial support from Camden County,” to help defray the cost of purchasing Holly Ravine.

Said council member Sangeeta Doshi: “I’m excited that agricultural use could be an option for Holly Ravine. Preserving it as passive open space is consistent with our sustainability priorities.”