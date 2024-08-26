Teenager killed in ‘tragic’ boating incident off the coast of Long Beach Island

A teenager was killed while boating off the coast of Long Beach Island Sunday afternoon, New Jersey State Police confirmed.

State troopers responded to the waters around Sunset Park in the Harvey Cedars borough of Long Beach Island on 4:30 p.m., said a state police spokesperson. There, they found 18-year-old Zeina Mahafzah, of Wayne, N.J., dead after having been struck by the boat’s propeller while boarding the vessel from a raft.

No additional information was available, state police said, and the Harvey Cedars Police Department has asked that all information be directed to the state police’s maritime bureau.

“The Harvey Cedars Police Department and New Jersey State Police are investigating a tragic boating accident,” the Harvey Cedars Police Department posted to X Sunday evening. “We ask that you keep the family and community in your thoughts and prayers.”

No additional injuries were reported.