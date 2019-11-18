It was a cold, dreary morning as Pleasantville High School students filed through the school’s double doors, a mere 100 yards from where gunfire broke out at Friday night’s football game.
The tragedy that left three wounded, including a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, was fresh in the minds of students, especially those who attended the playoff game between Camden and Pleasantville High Schools and were forced to flee the stands. Counselors were being made available to speak with students in the aftermath of the tragedy.
But, as they prepared to begin another week of classes, three groups of friends echoed the same sentiment: “This is just life now.”
Students who had attended the game, which was abruptly halted when shots erupted in the third quarter, said they’ve never experienced a level of fear like they did that night and said that they plan to use the counselors provided by the school district.
“It felt like my last minute on Earth,” said Andrea Drinkard, 16, a junior at Pleasantville who was at the game and said she planned to take advantage of the counselors. She said the shooting wasn’t the school’s fault, but she would “never again” go to a football game.
"It was terrifying. I thought I was going to die,” said freshman Tiara Walker, 16, who was also planning to speak with a counselor.
Six men have been arrested in connection with the shooting. In addition to the boys, a 27-year-old who police say was the target of the shooting was also wounded, and among those arrested. Authorities have said the shooting had no connection to the schools.
In Atlantic City, meanwhile, many parents dropping their children off at the Uptown Complex School, where the wounded 10-year-old is a fifth-grader, were surprised to learn he was one of the victims.
“I couldn’t imagine. That’s somebody’s child,” said Aja White, 36, whose son Justin is a second-grader. “It makes no sense.”
The remaining 17 minutes of the game will be played Wednesday, at a neutral site closed to the public.