In all, three people, including Micah, a 15-year-old boy, and a 27-year-old man, were wounded during the third quarter of a playoff football game between Camden and Pleasantville High Schools on Friday night. The shooting at the Pleasantville High School Athletic Complex in Atlantic County was unrelated to the two schools and was the result of an unspecified dispute, police said. Six men — including the oldest shooting victim — were arrested, and one was charged with attempted murder. The 15-year-old boy was treated for a graze wound.