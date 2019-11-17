The mother of a 10-year-old boy has turned to social media to vow that her son will overcome his injuries after being shot in the crossfire at a high school football playoff game in South Jersey Friday night.
Angela Tennant posted encouraging messages on Facebook throughout the weekend about her son Micah, also known as Dew, suggesting the family is one of great faith. Her posts prompted a flood of supportive comments.
The family has started a GoFundMe page for the boy, which had raised $7,230 out of its $10,000 goal as of 2:50 p.m. Sunday.
“Please help raise money for 10 year old Micah as we prepare to face a journey of healing," the description reads.
"Micah is in critical condition and will have along [sic] road ahead of him. Medical bills can be expensive, so I ask for your help in donations. Any amount will be greatly appreciated! Thank you for all the support and prayers!”
Witnesses said the boy was shot in the neck. He was in critical condition at Cooper University Hospital in the care of physicians from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, authorities said Saturday. No updates on his condition were available Sunday.
In all, three people, including Micah, a 15-year-old boy, and a 27-year-old man, were wounded during the third quarter of a playoff football game between Camden and Pleasantville High Schools on Friday night. The shooting at the Pleasantville High School Athletic Complex in Atlantic County was unrelated to the two schools and was the result of an unspecified dispute, police said. Six men — including the oldest shooting victim — were arrested, and one was charged with attempted murder. The 15-year-old boy was treated for a graze wound.
Angela Tennant, who could not be reached for comment Sunday, also wrote on Facebook that she was feeling grateful despite the incident and shared a video of the boy flexing his arms from July 2017.
“Just like in this video he gone show ya’ll just how strong he is," she wrote.
Just after six shots scattered a frantic crowd Friday night, Alvin Wyatt, 31, of Atlantic City, was tackled in the end zone while trying to flee, Pleasantville Police Chief Sean Riggin said. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The four others alleged to have accompanied him to the game were charged with weapon offenses.
Gunshot victim Ibn Abdullah of Atlantic City was charged with unlawful gun possession and was in critical condition at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City campus, authorities said.
Organizers have planned a march in Pleasantville on Saturday for Micah Tennant and to promote unity and healing. It is scheduled to start at the Woodland Avenue playground at noon.