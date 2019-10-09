A jury on Wednesday found former Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr. guilty of lying to the FBI in his hate-crime assault trial but remained undecided on two other charges.
Nine white and three black jurors deliberated for more than 37 hours before returning the verdict in federal court in Camden.
Nucera, 62, showed no expression when the verdict was announced. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Kugler polled the panel and each responded “Yes.”
Kugler told the jury to return to its deliberations room to decide whether there was any chance that it could reach a unanimous verdict on the two remaining counts: hate-crime assault and deprivation of civil rights. Each carries up to 10 years in prison. Nucera could also lose his $8,800 a month pension.
The jury has been deliberating since Oct. 2 and told the judge late Wednesday afternoon it will return Thursday morning to tell the court whether it will continue to deliberate.
Kugler set Feb. 6 as the sentencing date for Nucera for the guilty verdict on lying to the FBI.
Nucera is accused of hitting Timothy Stroye, a handcuffed black suspect, during a September 2016 incident at a Ramada Hotel. Fellow officers say Stroye was in custody and not resisting when Nucera slammed the teen’s head against a wall.
The center of the charges against Nucera were 81 recordings secretly made by Sgt. Nathan Roohr that captured the then chief using racial slurs. Roohr and an another officer also said they saw Nucera hit Stroye.
Roohr said he began secretly recording Nucera with his cell phone in 2015 after Nucera said blacks are “like ISIS” and deserve to die. He said he became concerned about Nucera’s increasing hostility against blacks in the predominantly white community.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.