OCEAN CITY, N.J. — Frenchy’s apparently couldn’t stand the heat.
The outcry over the French Fry shack commandeering a beach in the heart of Ocean City with its branded umbrella and chair business has led the company — after negotiations with the resort’s mayor — to outsource the rental business.
Frenchy’s promises this company will not set up empty chairs ahead of time, a commercial encroachment onto a popular beach that infuriated long time beachgoers.
“Thank God,” said Kris Fisher, of Quakertown, sitting in formerly Frenchy territory Monday morning with her friend Janice Deal. “It looked like an invasion.”
But Adventure Golf LLC, Frenchy’s parent company, stuck to its assertion of obscure riparian rights contained in its deed, which marks out boundaries to the high tide line dating back to 1910, but said it will “take minimal advantage” of those rights.
Last week, Mayor Jay Gilliam suggested a compromise was in the works — “It’s over,” he told reporters after the city’s council meeting — that would be made public Friday, but none was.
Monday morning, he posted a letter on the city’s website saying the agreement left the beach “free of the unoccupied sets ups that took up so much space at this popular destination.”
“I want everybody to know that the city will do whatever it takes to preserve public access to the beach on behalf of every resident, guest and business in town,” he wrote.
Gilliam, Ocean City officials, and even the French Fry shack that replaced Curly’s, have been the target of an enormous wave of anger at the French Fry company’s encroachment of the beach and its assertion that it had ownership rights of a public beach.
Larry Hajna, a spokesperson with the state Department of Environmental Protection, meanwhile, said the state had no record of granting riparian rights to the property, located at 820 Boardwalk. Dotty McCrossen, Ocean City’s solicitor, said she had reviewed the deed and said those rights existed.
Over the weekend, Frenchy’s apparently adopted a less aggressive posture on the Music Pier beach, leading to more of a mix of Frenchy’s and non Frenchy’s umbrellas and chairs.
But the company said in a Facebook post late Sunday that it had unexpectedly received an offer from Swift Beach Services to lease the operation effective Monday, July 1.
Swift operates similar facilities in Ocean City, the company said. The deal was finalized Sunday afternoon, the company said. “With the lease, the Swifts can concentrate 100% on beach services at this and other locations while Adventure Golf focuses on its other business ventures,” the company said in a release.
As a result of its conversations with the Mayor, the company said, “Adventure Golf assured that the lease offered for beach services, which are adjacent to the Ocean City Music Pier, preclude the pre-setting of the chairs & umbrellas prior to rental.”
Bitterness was still lingering, however, as one person responded to the company’s post: “Does this mean, since you are taking advantage of the rights granted to you, that your chairs and umbrellas will only be on “your” land and will not cross the high tide line?”
Swift’s will now compete with longtime umbrella concession Bert’s, which continued to set up its green-and-yellow umbrellas on demand from farther up the same beach.
On Monday morning, an employee with Bert’s showed up as usual and began offering its umbrellas and chairs for rent. But Frenchy’s bright yellow chaise loungers and Frenchy’s yellow-and-red umbrellas remained under wraps, leaving the beach wide open.
Dave Coskey, a spokesperson for Adventure Golf, said the company had engaged in a week of talks with the mayor prior to the offer from Swift and had been “cutting back on the number of setups.”
“They were trying to be sensitive to a lot of the feedback,” he said.