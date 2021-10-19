The former owner of one of Wildwood’s most notable arcades is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old employee more than 40 years ago, according to a lawsuit.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in Cape May County Superior Court, the plaintiff, identified only by the initials J.H., claims Martin “Marty” Shapiro, former owner of Gateway 26 Arcade Casino, spiked his drink before sexually assaulting him in the arcade’s office in June 1977.

Gateway 26 Arcade Casino at East 26th Avenue and Boardwalk is a large and recognizable business on the Wildwood boardwalk.

“It’s a landmark,” said A.J. Thomson, an attorney at Edelstein Law, LLP, which filed the suit. “And our client has given this very detailed account of what occurred to him. It’s something that still affects him.”

When reached by phone, Shapiro, 85, denied the allegations, claiming he never hired anyone under age 14.

“It’s not true, that I can tell you,” said Shapiro. “I don’t know that person. I don’t know who that is.”

“I don’t know what what to say,” he added. “I’m literally shocked.”

North Wildwood police received a report about the 1977 assault last month, but declined to pursue criminal charges because the statute of limitations had passed, said police spokesperson Lt. Katherine Madden.

The alleged victim had been looking for a summer job and was hired to operate games of chance for kids, the lawsuit said. At the arcade, he’d stock shelves and clean the ashtrays and the carpet, the suit said.

It was the victim’s third day working at the arcade when Shapiro called him into a back office to have lunch, according to the lawsuit.

After drinking a soda Shapiro offered him, the alleged victim felt unsteady, and was unable to stand up, the lawsuit said. When he tried to walk, he fell.

Shapiro then picked the alleged victim up and put him on a bed in an adjacent sleeping quarters, where Shapiro first sexually assaulted the boy, according to the lawsuit. After leaving the alleged victim in the bed while speaking to an adult in the kitchen, Shapiro again sexually assaulted him, the lawsuit said.

After the assault, the boy never returned to work for Shapiro, according to the lawsuit.

On Tuesday, Shapiro said he didn’t know the victim or how to make a spiked drink.

“I wouldn’t even know how to make a drink like that,” said Shapiro. “It’s such a false story.”

Despite having sold Gateway 26 in 1992, Shapiro is an omnipresent figure on the boardwalk, often appearing at the arcade as a game barker. In Facebook posts from Gateway 26 as recent as earlier this month, Shapiro is pictured offering greetings to visitors.

The Monday lawsuit was one of multiple civil suits enabled by a New Jersey law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019.

In 2019, the state made amendments to the statute of limitations, extending reporting timelines for victims. The legislature also created a two-year window that ends Nov. 30, for victims of sexual assault to come forward with civil suits.

“We’re here to do what New Jersey has allowed victims to do, which is to finally bring justice,” Thomson said.