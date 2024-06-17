What to know about the racketeering indictment against South Jersey power broker George Norcross

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on Monday announced a 13-count racketeering indictment against South Jersey power broker George E. Norcross III and other members of his Democratic political machine, alleging they wielded their influence to corruptly obtain real estate along the Camden waterfront.

The state grand jury’s 111-page indictment against Norcross and five codefendants — including his brother Philip, his longtime lawyer William Tambussi, and former Camden Mayor Dana Redd — accuses them of racketeering, financial facilitation, and misconduct by a corporate official.

“The indictment unsealed today alleges that George Norcross has been running a criminal enterprise in this state for at least the last twelve years,” Platkin said in a statement. “On full display in this indictment is how a group of unelected, private businessmen used their power and influence to get government to aid their criminal enterprise and further its interests. The alleged conduct of the Norcross Enterprise has caused great harm to individuals, businesses, non-profits, the people of the state of New Jersey, and especially the city of Camden and its residents.”

The charges come days after Platkin’s office charged two Norcross allies on the board of South Jersey Transportation Authority with misusing their positions to exact revenge on a Norcross foe.

Who was charged?

George Norcross, 68, now of Palm Beach, Fla., is executive chairman of insurance firm Conner, Strong & Buckelew and chairman of the board at Cooper Health. He was a co-owner of The Philadelphia Inquirer for about two years until he sold his interest in 2014. Philip A. Norcross, 61, of Philadelphia, is Norcross’ brother and managing shareholder and CEO of the law firm Parker McCay. William M. Tambussi, 66, of Brigantine, is Norcross’ longtime attorney and lawyer for the Camden County Democratic Committee. Dana L. Redd, 56, of Sicklerville, is a former Camden mayor and current CEO of the Camden Community Partnership, formerly known as Cooper’s Ferry Partnership — a nonprofit engaged in redevelopment. Sidney R. Brown, 67, of Philadelphia, is the CEO of NFI, a trucking and logistics company who also serves on the board at Cooper Health. John J. O’Donnell, 61, of Newton, Pa., is an executive at the Michaels Organization, a residential development company, and partner in groups that owned several of the Camden buildings at the center of the allegations.

What is George Norcross accused of?

Prosecutors said George Norcross and his allies raked in millions, thanks to their control over city government and their efforts to muscle their way into the waterfront’s redevelopment.

As of 2023, Norcross’ insurance brokerage received $8.6 million in redevelopment tax credits from the state, which it sold for $7.9 million. From 2012 to 2023, Norcross collected more than $29 million in wages from the firm.

Meanwhile, Cooper Health received $27.1 million in tax credits between 2016 and 2022 and sold them for $25 million — an amount that allowed it to completely offset what it owed in rent at its headquarters building, which it partially owns.

Prosecutors said Norcross also benefited from $3.5 million in tax credits won by the residential building 11 Cooper, which is owned by an entity in which he and others hold a financial stake. The ownership group sold those tax credits for $4.3 million, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also said Norcross threatened one developer who held property rights to land eventually used to build the tallest building on Camden’s waterfront — the Triad 1828 Centre and current headquarters of Norcross’ insurance brokerage — as well as 11 Cooper.

Though he was not identified by name in the charging document, The Inquirer reported last year that rival was Philadelphia real estate developer Carl Dranoff.

When Dranoff refused to relinquish his rights to the property, Norcross, according to the indictment, threatened he would “f— you up like you’ve never been f— before.” He also vowed the developer would never do business in Camden again, according to the indictment.

Later, in a recorded phone call, Norcross allegedly acknowledged making those threats, saying he told Dranoff that if he didn’t play ball “it [would] have enormous consequences.”

Dranoff asked whether Norcross was threatening him.

According to the indictment, Norcross responded: “Absolutely.”

Some of the most serious charges carry a maximum sentence 20 years in state prison.

How did George Norcross react to the indictment?

George Norcross and his allies showed up at Attorney General Platkin’s news conference, and Norcross sat in the front row as Platkin spoke to the media.

Afterward, Norcross and his lawyer accused Platkin of pursuing a political vendetta against the South Jersey businessman.

Michael Critchley, an attorney for Norcross, said the criminal charges filed against his client were not the result of a “fair, impartial proceeding but rather the culmination of a political vendetta that Mr. Platkin personally has against” Norcross.

Norcross traced Platkin’s ill will back to the New Jersey Senate’s 2018 investigation of sexual misconduct allegations against a staffer on Gov. Phil Murphy’s 2017 campaign for governor. Platkin was a top aide on the campaign and joined Murphy’s administration as chief counsel.

A Senate committee alleged Murphy’s team mishandled an internal investigation into rape allegations and criticized Platkin for “sloppy” legal decisions and cast doubt on the credibility of his testimony before the legislature.

Norcross said Monday that Platkin was “humiliated” by the episode — and that Platkin blamed South Jersey Democrats for how he was portrayed. At the time, Norcross ally and childhood friend Steve Sweeney served as Senate president.

Philip Norcross’ attorney called the extortion allegations against his client “outrageous” and said the prominent lawyer had an “unblemished” legal career.

“Mr. Platkin is going to find out in this case, what it really means to have those who really are in power to be held to account,” lawyer Kevin Marino said.

William Tambussi said he’s proud of the legal work he’s done for the city of Camden — conduct that’s now part of an alleged conspiracy.

Tambussi said he was “astounded” by the charges. He said his efforts benefited the city because litigation with Dranoff ended in a settlement that paid Camden millions of dollars.

What are others saying about the indictment?

Some New Jersey Democrats cheered the racketeering indictment against Norcross, who has made a lot of enemies as a political boss.

The South Jersey Progressive Democrats scheduled an “indictment celebration” for Monday night. “We are raising a glass to celebrate the 111 page indictment ... against George Norcross and collaborators. Join us!” they wrote.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who is running for governor in 2025, said in a statement it “is a good day for South Jersey and importantly it’s a good day for the future of New Jersey.”

Among the other Democrats running for governor, with Norcross’ backing, is Sweeney.

Sue Altman, who is running against Republican Rep. Tom Kean in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, called the indictment “a major step toward rooting out the rampant corruption that led to the abuse of taxpayer dollars and Camden residents.”

A union representing more than 6,000 full-time faculty members at Rutgers called for Tambussi to resign or to be removed from the university’s board of governors after he was charged.

What is racketeering?

Racketeering laws were enacted to address organized criminal activity and schemes involving multiple criminal acts. State laws, such as in New Jersey, are similar to the original federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, enacted in 1970. New Jersey’s racketeering law also was enacted in 1970.

Organized criminal activity under racketeering laws can be applied to violent crimes, but are typically prosecuted to cover multiple acts related to schemes to unlawfully make money. Racketeering laws can be used to charge people who are connected to schemes, though they may not have directly committed certain acts.