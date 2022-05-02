A welder working on Gillian’s Wonderland Pier on the Ocean City boardwalk fell from a lift and was killed Monday morning.

Robert W. Sanger, 62, of Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, was taken to Shore Medical Center and died of his injuries, the city said in a statement.

A subcontractor, Sanger worked for Swedesboro-based Cargo Tech International. His fall will be investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” Jay A. Gillian, president of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier, said in a statement posted to Facebook. “As we get more information we will provide it.”