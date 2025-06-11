Exit poll: What motivated Cherry Hill voters in the primary | Inquirer Cherry Hill

Hello, Cherry Hill! 👋

Voters headed to the polls yesterday to whittle down a packed field of candidates running to be New Jersey’s next governor. Democrats elected U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill as their nominee, and Republicans chose former state Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli. We look at what was top of mind for Cherry Hill voters at the polls. Also this week, we catch up with the founders of a travel baseball team that started on a Cherry Hill field and has since become an internet sensation.

Cherry Hill voters were motivated by several different issues when they went to the polls yesterday to vote in the primary election for New Jersey’s next governor.

A number of local Democrats said civil rights, education, and healthcare were top issues when considering the field of six Democrats, while others looked for a candidate who would push back against the Trump administration, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

For one longtime Republican, casting his ballot came down to “values,” so he voted for former state Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli. Another chose radio host Bill Spadea, who he called a “commonsense” candidate, noting that he liked Spadea’s promise to restore cost-of-living raises for law enforcement officers.

For one Cherry Hill couple, party affiliation was less important than selecting the best candidates. In primaries, they intentionally vote for different parties, researching and planning who to back together.

“We want to have it split up so that we have some thoughts from both sides,” Denise Bauer explained.

A group of four South Jersey friends have turned their passion for baseball into a viral internet sensation.

During the pandemic, Cherry Hill natives Rob Schweitzer, Adam Yu, and Mohan Suri, along with Danny Vasquez of Swedesboro, pretended one day to be scouts for the fictitious Pottstown University. They filmed the stint during a Cherry Hill baseball game and shared it online, where it soon went viral.

They’ve since expanded the concept into the Pottstown Scout team. They assemble a roster of elite youth baseball players from across the country, and the players compete in weekend tournaments, creating TikTok and YouTube videos along the way.

The 23-year-old “scouts” hope their videos encourage kids to have fun while they play, and to stick with the sport beyond Little League.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Coming up next week: Cherry Hill elementary schools are hosting their moving up ceremonies on Monday followed by clap-outs on Tuesday. Middle schools will host their graduations next Wednesday, followed by high school graduations next Friday. Schools will be closed for Juneteenth next Thursday, and Friday is the final day of school. As the school year comes to a close, the district is gathering accomplishments and other highlights from families. They can be submitted through this survey.

🍽️ On our Plate

Steak 38 is one of the 15 most thrilling places to get a steak in our region, according to The Inquirer’s food reporters. Jenn Ladd lauds the throwback steakhouse’s snapper soup, clams casino, shrimp cocktail, and its “rosy pink filet royale, crowned with crab meat.” Also making the cut are the nearby Hearthside in Collingswood and The Pub in Pennsauken. If hoagies are more your style, Cherry Hill is also home to two of the best hoagie shops in South Jersey, according to The Inquirer’s Hira Qureshi. One spot she likes is Chick’s Deli, where she recommends the Italian and turkey hoagies, as well as the cheesesteaks.

🎳 Things to Do

🏕️ Father’s Day Camping Event: Kids and their dads can enjoy a campfire music class, story time, crafts, and s’mores. ⏰ Thursday, June 12, 5:30 p.m. 💵 $40 for an adult and child 📍 Wild Child Play Co.

📚 Color our World Art Festival: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the library building with live performances, crafts, and food trucks. ⏰ Saturday, June 14, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

💎 South Jersey Gem, Jewelry, Mineral & Fossil Show: Browse goods from some 20 dealers from around the world. ⏰ Saturday, June 14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, June 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 💵 $6 for adults and $4 for children 📍 Trinity Presbyterian Church

⛳ 2025 Garden State Golf Classic: Hit the links in support of Scouting America, previously known as the Boy Scouts. There will also be an awards dinner. ⏰ Monday, June 16, 11 a.m. 💵 Varies 📍 The Legacy Club at Woodcrest

🍪 Royal Icing Cookie Workshop: Registration is open for the upcoming event, where you’ll learn various cookie decorating techniques. ⏰ Monday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. 💵 $65 📍 Cherry Hill Public Library

🏡 On the Market

Situated on a corner lot in the gated Country Walk community, this four-bedroom home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops, an island with pendant lighting above, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is adjacent to a dining area, which leads to a family room with a gas fireplace. Also on the first floor is a living room, a formal dining room with a unique chandelier, a mudroom, plus a bedroom and full bathroom. Three additional bedrooms, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and garden tub, are on the second floor. Downstairs, a finished basement features a home theater system with a projector, and outside, there’s an in-ground pool and a deck.

Price: $825,000 | Size: 2,858 SF | Acreage: .39

📈 Cherry Hill market report

Median listing price: $485,000 (up $10,000 from April) 📈 Median sold price: $500,000 (up $5,000 from April) 📈 Median days on the market: 29 (up six days from April) 📈

This Cherry Hill market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for May from realtor.com.

