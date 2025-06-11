Six South Jersey hoagie shops worth crossing the bridge for

On a Thursday afternoon, Sal Cacia’s bakery in Hammonton bustles with activity as regulars stop in for hoagies and baked goods. For Cacia, it’s all about the bread.

In South Jersey, plenty of shops are serving up classic and inventive subs — with the perfect blend of meats, cheeses, and condiments packed into hearty rolls.

Advertisement

There’s hoagies like hot pork with broccoli rabe and sharp provolone in Cherry Hill, Ichiban teriyaki chicken with tonkatsu sauce and Kewpie mayo in Mount Holly, and a stacked Italian with prosciutto, soppressata, capicola, and marinated eggplant in Hammonton.

Take your pick — and venture across the bridge to explore South Jersey’s hoagie wonderland.

Bagliani’s Market

Locals head to this family-owned grocer in Hammonton for fresh produce, pastas, canned goods — and hoagies from the deli in the back. While waiting on freshly sliced meats and cheeses (like applewood-smoked bacon and deli Asiago), customers grab signature sandwiches ($11-$32), including the Godfather — prosciutto, soppressata, dry-cured capicola, and marinated eggplant — or the store-roasted beef with American cheese and all the veggies. It’s takeout only, so plan to enjoy your food at home or in the car.

📍417 12th St., Hammonton, N.J. 08037, 📞 609-561-0693, 🌐 baglianis.com

Christopher’s Deli & Caterers

Tired of cookie-cutter hoagies?Tinamarie Brigante has made creativity a focus since taking over Christopher’s Deli & Caterers two years ago. Try hoagies with raspberry jam and brie on maple-glazed turkey, or pesto mayo and balsamic on fried eggplant, and capicola. The Ichiban — a teriyaki chicken hoagie with tonkatsu and Kewpie mayo — is a standout. Settle into the retro sandwich shop ($11.95-$14.95) and keep an eye on the TV: you might see chef Zach Womach on his season of Hell’s Kitchen.

📍516 High St., Mt. Holly, N.J. 08060, 📞 609-265-0400, 🌐 chriscater.com

Del Buono’s Bakery and Carmen’s Deli

This Haddon Heights bakery and adjoining deli is known for its oversized hoagies — and the rolls, baked on-site, are key. Everyday, thousands of them are rolled in directly from the oven into Carmen’s, where they’re piled high with meats from bologna to roast beef. Highlights include the Papa Ron ($15.96) with thick-cut capicola, salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, olive oil, and balsamic, and Rose’s ($15.96) with prosciutto, provolone (both sharp and regular), soppressata, and roasted red peppers.

📍319 Black Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, N.J. 08035, 📞 856-546-9585, 🌐 delbuonosandcarmens.com

Cacia’s Bakery

Philadelphians will feel at home inside Cacia’s. The family-run bakery with locations in South Philly, Williamstown, Cherry Hill, and Hammonton is all about the bread made "the old fashioned way, by hand," as co-owner Sal Cacia puts it. The hoagie menu ($11.99 to $25.99) is just as extensive as the pastry selection. Order the spicy turkey for a kick of heat in a classic or the crisp chicken cutlet with broccoli rabe for something different to go — and be sure to take home a cannoli or two.

📍879 12th St., Hammonton, N.J. 08037, 📞 609-704-9002, 🌐 caciabakery.com

Pal Joey’s

Inquirer restaurant critic Craig LaBan named Pal Joey’s sharp Italian hoagie one of the best around. The classic Italian deli nestled in Gloucester County serves “a perfectly layered blend of meats and finely shredded veggies (including pickled peppers) that makes for a hearty sandwich without it feeling overstuffed” ($7.25 to $23). Don’t miss the Chicken Giuseppe, a chicken cutlet hoagie topped with bruschetta tomatoes and provolone ($8 to $24.50).

📍660 Woodbury-Glassboro Road, Suite 17, Sewell, N.J. 08080, 📞 856-415-9600, 🌐 paljoeysdeli.net

Chick’s Deli

Joe Danfield’s no-frills deli, tucked off Route 70 in Cherry Hill, is a local gem. While it’s a popular spot for cheesesteaks (including the chicken cheesesteak, a favorite of Craig LaBan’s), the Italian hoagies at Chick’s Deli are pretty good, too. Consider the smoked turkey with American cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, and sweet peppers, or the hot pork with broccoli rabe and sharp provolone ($13.99 to $20.99).

📍906 Township Ln., Cherry Hill, N.J. 08002, 📞 856-429-2022, 🌐 facebook.com/theofficialchicksdeli