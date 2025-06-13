Grassy Sound Fishing Pier near North Wildwood to reopen after $3.3 million renovation

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — After three years of being closed and a handsome $3.3 million renovation, the popular Grassy Sound Fishing Pier just below the bridge into North Wildwood will reopen Friday, June 13.

A dedication ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 13 Old North Wildwood Blvd. East, adjacent to the Grassy Sound Marina.

On Thursday, workers were putting the final touches on the nearby Marina resort building and new plantings adorned the entrance to the pier.

Two men had fishing rods set up at the end of the pier, but by midday said they weren’t catching anything.

The pier had been closed for nearly three years due to structural concerns, according to a news release from the Cape May County Commissioners.

Last year, the commissioners approved a contract for the rehabilitation of the pier not to exceed $2,985.552. The project included replacement of the existing bulkhead and “improvements to lighting, aesthetics, and parking,” the county said.

The new pier was built on the remains of the old Grassy Sound Bridge, a longtime popular fishing and crabbing destination. The county-owned fishing pier will continue to provide free access, unlike many municipal fishing piers.

“We are excited to see the reopening of the Grassy Sound Pier as we head into the Summer season,” Commission Director Len Desiderio said in a statement.

The Lazy Bass Bayside Bar & Grill is located just outside the pier.

He said the county was committed to supporting projects that “enhance the public’s access to our waterways and support opportunities for affordable, outdoor recreation for residents and visitors alike.”

The comprehensive project required the removal of the existing dilapidated fishing pier, replacement of the existing bulkhead, and construction of a new pier with improved lighting and signage, disability access, and parking upgrades.

Middle Township will provide routine maintenance and service to the site through a Shared Services Agreement with the county.