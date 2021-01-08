Students at Haddon Township High School in Camden County were evacuated for about half an hour Friday after a report that a student had brought a “potentially dangerous substance” into the school, the school district said in a statement.
“No injuries were reported,” Haddon Township Superintendent Robert Fisicaro said in the statement to parents and staff that his office forwarded to the media.
An assistant to the superintendent said the district would not provide further details on the substance — including whether it was uranium — but Fisicaro confirmed to the Cherry Hill Courier-Post that it was radioactive uranium.
Fisicaro did not immediately respond to questions by email from The Inquirer. In his statement, he said that about 11:15 a.m., school officials received a report that “a Haddon Township High School student had brought into school a potentially dangerous substance.”
School officials immediately evacuated the building and contacted authorities, the statement said. The Haddon Township Police Department, Westmont Fire Company No. 1, and the Camden County hazardous materials team responded to the school.
Students returned to their classes within 30 minutes, Fisicaro said in his statement, adding that school buildings have been deemed safe.
A call to the fire department was referred to the police department, which referred questions to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. A spokesperson for that office could not be immediately reached for comment.