Was it hateful speech, but not a crime? Or did ex-Bordentown Township Police Chief Frank Nucera Jr. allegedly slam the head of a handcuffed teenager against a wall because he’s black?
A federal jury in Camden heard starkly different viewpoints Wednesday during closing arguments in Nucera’s hate-crime assault trial. The veteran law enforcement officer is also accused of civil rights violations and lying to the FBI. The jury began deliberations at 2:30 p.m.
At the center of the case are 81 recordings secretly made by a fellow officer in which Nucera is heard using the N-word and other racial slurs. Prosecutors allege Nucera had a longstanding history of animosity against blacks and spoke about joining a firing squad to mow them down, and used police dogs to intimidate black spectators at high school basketball games.
“The defendant is not being charged for his words. He’s being held accountable for his actions,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Gribko told the jury, which includes three black women.
But defense attorney Rocco Cipparone urged the jury not to mete out criminal justice for social justice. He described the case against Nucera as “all talk, no action.”
“Let’s move past the words as ugly and embarrassing as they are,” Cipparone said.
The charges stem from the Sept. 1, 2016 arrest of Timothy Stroye, then 18, of Trenton, at a Ramada Inn in Bordentown. Nucera was among several officers who responded to the scene after Stroye got into a scuffle with police.
His own officers implicated Nucera in an alleged assault in a case that made international headlines. Nucera, the officers said, compared African Americans to ISIS and regularly used racial slurs, including hours after the alleged assault at the Ramada.
Afterward, Nucera told one of the officers who witnessed the confrontation that he and numerous other officers had responded to a call for backup because there were “six unruly [expletive N-words]” at the hotel, authorities said.
Nucera was also captured on a cell phone recording made by Sgt. Nathan Roohr, the key prosecution witness saying: “It would have been nice if that {expletive} dog could have come up. I’m telling you. You’d have seen two {expletive} [N-word] stop dead in their tracks.”
A legal expert called the case “a mutiny” because more than half of the officers of the then 23-member South Jersey department secretly recorded the chief, breaking the “blue wall of silence.”
Cipparone has contended that the officers disliked Nucera because of his tough disciplinary policies and they wanted him out as chief. Among those who testified against Nucera was his second-in-command, Capt. Brian Pesce, who succeeded Nucera as chief.
Nucera opted not to testify. Stroye was issued a subpoena, but neither side called him to the stand. Cipparone noted Stroye’s absence to the jury Wednesday.
”Where’s Timothy Stroye?” Cipparone asked.
Police were dispatched to the Ramada after a manager said Stroye and his girlfriend, 16, were swimming in the pool and had not paid their bill. The two struggled with police and were eventually placed under arrest. Stroy was pepper-sprayed.
Stroye was charged with resisting arrest, assault on an officer, and theft, but a judge later dismissed the charges.
Stroye , has had several brushes with the law since the Ramada incident. His extensive criminal record could have been used to impeach his credibility. Stroye has said he could not identify who struck him because his eyes were burning from the pepper spray, but said he heard someone say “chief.”
Earlier Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler instructed the jury on the law. The trial is in its third week
If convicted, Nucera could face up to 20 years in prison and forfeit his $8,800 a month pension. His pension was frozen in March, pending the outcome of the trial. He resigned from the department after a 34-year career in January 2017 after learning he was under investigation.