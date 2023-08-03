2 injured, 4 missing after house explosion in Atlantic County

A woman and infant were hospitalized with burns and four people were missing after an explosion destroyed a home Thursday morning in Atlantic County, police said.

First responders were dispatched shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a residential fire on the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard in Buena Borough, said Matthew DeCesari, chief of the Franklin Township Police Department, which is located in neighboring Gloucester County but patrols the borough. The fire turned out to be an explosion, DeCesari said at a news conference, Fox29 reported.

An infant was found at the scene and was transported to a burn center in Pennsylvania, DeCesari said.

A woman in her 20s or 30s also was transported to a burn center. DeCesari said the burns did not appear to be life-threatening.

“At this point, we do have four victims that are unaccounted for,” he said.

Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene, as did the New Jersey State Police, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Office of Emergency Management, and county bomb squad. The lead investigators are the Franklin Township police and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We don’t have any indication right now of what the cause is, however we are going to treat it as a crime scene until we determine what the cause is,” DeCesari said.

Several other houses on the block were damaged, and nearby residents were evacuated, he said.

“This is just something that’s very tragic. It’s a small community. Everybody seems to know each other. You know, when you have an incident like this, it really hits everyone,” DeCesari said.