Twenty-four married couples renewed their vows and celebrated their love on Valentine’s Day in downtown Haddonfield on Sunday evening, as the borough hosted its third annual “I Heart Haddonfield” event.
The celebration was co-sponsored by the Haddonfield Outdoor Sculpture Trust next to the “Low-Poly Open Heart” sculpture in Kings Court.
Each couple was socially distanced and wore face masks — except when they kissed — for their individual ceremony, officiated by the mayor and borough commissioners in the South Jersey town.
For one couple, Cara and Chris Arter of Haddonfield, the day was extra special: It was their first anniversary. They were married during a ceremony at the same event last year, after getting engaged just a few months earlier at Christmas.
They had planned on a January 2021 wedding but read about the Valentine’s Day event, and last year Cara said to Chris, “Wouldn’t it be hilarious if we got married in three weeks?” So they did.
Wendy and Mike Coffman, who also live in Haddonfield, have been married 19 years and wanted to do something special during the pandemic. They’re hoping COVID-19 won’t prevent a bigger observance for their 20th anniversary in May.