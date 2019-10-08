One New Jersey program has tried to mitigate the damage. After Sandy, then-Gov. Chris Christie committed up to $300 million to the state’s Blue Acres Buyout Program, a Department of Environmental Protection initiative that offers to buy clusters of storm-damaged homes from residents in high-risk flooding areas. Since its founding in 1995, Blue Acres has closed on 699 homes across the state, mostly along the bay and creeks that frequently flood — but this is a drop in the bucket compared with the 3,087 new homes in New Jersey that have gone up in 10-year flood risk zones since 2009, said Jeff Tittle, president of the New Jersey Sierra Club.