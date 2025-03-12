Baby chicks on N.J. eagle cam have become must-see TV this spring

Three tiny, downy, white-feathered bald eagle chicks emerged from their shells nestled 80 feet high in a New Jersey sycamore tree in recent weeks.

Their birth captivated hundreds of thousands of people around the globe.

This year’s livestream of the nest’s activity, presented via the eagle cam at Duke Farms — a sprawling 2,700-acre environmental center in Hillsborough, Somerset County — brought something new.

For the first time in 17 years, viewers can hear the chicks’ high-pitched chirps and even the sound of carrion being torn, thanks to a newly installed audio system perched above the nest.

The webcam’s reach grew exponentially this year when its capability was expanded to stream on Facebook. A livestream of the eggs hatching on Feb. 27 drew 375,000 viewers. Others tuned in via YouTube or the Duke Farms website.

In recent days, the devoted parents have been spotted trading shifts, swooping in to deliver freshly caught fish and fowl to their brood, or sheltering the chicks beneath their wings during chilly early mornings.

“We have a number of devoted viewers,” said Lauren Guastella, a spokesperson for Duke Farms. “There are also folks from all over. One woman e-mailed us recently wanting to know if they are the same adults as last year, which they are. The woman watches live from her home in Switzerland.”

Bald eagle comeback

Duke Farms was an early adopter of webcams, the first of which was installed in 2008. The camera was upgraded in the fall and is positioned 15 feet above the nest. Operators can remotely pan, tilt, or zoom the camera for optimal viewing. A microphone was added in December and is placed 10 feet above the nest.

The setup is part of a collaboration between Duke Farms, the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, and the Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey.

Webcams can be tricky for hosts to access and maintain, said Larissa Smith, a senior wildlife biologist with the Conserve Wildlife Foundation.

In October 2012, winds from Hurricane Sandy destroyed a nest, and the camera had to be moved. In 2015, a camera was struck by lightning shortly before eaglets fledged in 2015.

Bald eagles can nest in dangerous locations, such as near high power lines, and can move from nest to nest. Video and audio equipment also has to be monitored and maintained. Biologists approaching chicks for banding must be trained in handling raptors.

Separately, the Pennsylvania Game Commission hosts two bald eagle webcams, one in York County and another in Lancaster County, said Travis Lau, a spokesperson for the commission. Lau also noted that the commission hosts a snow geese cam at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. These and other eagle webcams from across the U.S. are accessible on the HDOnTap website. Although the York County nest has seen minimal activity, with occasional visits by an adult eagle, the Lancaster County eagles are actively attending to chicks.

Conservation success

The resurgence of bald eagles stands as a significant conservation success story. New Jersey removed the raptor from its endangered species list last year. Pennsylvania had already done so.

The latest New Jersey bald eagle report revealed 34 new pairs identified in 2023, with 23 of those in South Jersey, mostly along the Delaware Bay region in Cumberland and Salem Counties. Duke Farms has the only live, state-sponsored webcam in New Jersey.

This spring, state wildlife biologists will band the chicks at Duke Farms, a process requiring them to climb the tree. The chicks will likely fly off in May or June. Some may return.

Smith said 160 volunteers help monitor eagle nests around the state.

She said the female eagle at Duke Farms has been laying eggs there since 2020. The male is new this year.

The female’s previous mate disappeared two years ago. He was more than 20 years old, Smith said.

Pairs of eagles can change year to year. Bald eagles can live up to 30 years and often mate for life. However, some get killed or die.

The birds can be hard to track and identify if they have not been banded, as is the case with the current pair. So observers note behaviors and physical characteristics, such as markings, to identify them.

Repeat visitors

Bald eagles have been present at Duke Farms since the fall of 2004.

Overall, 32 eagle chicks have been raised at Duke Farms nests since 2005, excluding the trio from this year, who won’t fledge (leave the nest) for weeks.

Chicks that have fledged at Duke Farms have been found in states such as Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut. One was attacked and killed by another bald eagle in Maine. Another returned to visit Duke farms.

“Duke Farms has been very lucky because even though it hasn’t been the same birds over the years, eagles continue to use the nests,” Smith said. “It’s been really amazing that they have come back and use this tree with the cam. People really get attached to them.”