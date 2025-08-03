77-year-old farmer killed in machinery accident in Cinnaminson

A 77-year-old Burlington County farmer died Sunday morning in a machinery accident at Hunter Farm in Cinnaminson, police said.

Police, who were called to the farm around 10:15 a.m., identified the victim as John Howard Hunter. Former Inquirer food columnist Rick Nichols noted in a 2001 column eight generations of the Hunter family had worked the land where Hunter died.

The property along Union Landing Road was settled in 1760, according to the Facebook page for a fruit and vegetable stand at the site.

No one answered the phone at the farm market Sunday afternoon.

Cinnaminson police said no additional information would be released while the incident was under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.