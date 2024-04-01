‘There’s no corruption’: Atlantic City mayor addresses home search and allegations over ‘family issue’

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. called a news conference Monday to address the recent search of his home by officers with the Atlantic County prosecutor’s office, saying “there’s no corruption” and that warrants served on his electronic devices were related to a “family issue.”

News of the search came Thursday, the day that the principal of Atlantic City High School was charged with failing to make a report to a state child welfare agency about an allegation of child abuse, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor’s office.

Small and his attorney, Ed Jacobs, did not disclose information about the nature of the investigation involving Small, which Jacobs said the mayor has been aware of for several months.

A team of law enforcement officers descended on Small’s home Thursday morning to execute the search warrants, removing two cell phones and a handful of laptops that Jacobs said were personal and did not belong to Atlantic City government.

In an emotional address prefaced by messages of support from local religious and civil rights leaders, Small said that the issue “confirms I’m human.” The mayor denied rumors that he said had been raised about his teenage daughter, including allegations that Small had attacked her over a pregnancy and that his wife, superintendent of Atlantic City Schools La’Quetta Small, had reacted violently.

“She’s never been pregnant,” Small said of his daughter.

Jacobs said the conference was called to provide Atlantic City residents with context and balance over the search, which began around 8:30 a.m. Thursday and saw five warrants executed on Small’s vehicles and home where he lives with his wife, their two children, and his mother-in-law.

The investigation and search had not caused Small to lapse on his duties as mayor of Atlantic City and had “nothing to do with public matters,” according to Jacobs. The attorney said that there have been “no thefts, no extortions, no payoffs, no acts of dishonesty which have unfortunately tainted prior administrations.”

“The city of Atlantic City remains in good hands under the administration of Mayor Small,” Jacobs said. “It is unfortunate that personal family matters have drawn the attention of the county prosecutor.”

Small, a Democrat who took office in 2019 and is up for election next year, suggested the investigation was politically motivated. He said that “people don’t like the fact that this mayor has given minorities opportunities in city hall that they’ve never had before,” a statement that was met by applause from supporters. The Atlantic County prosecutor’s office served subpoeanas Atlantic City Hall in January after Small hired two individuals, an employee and a consultant, who had previously been incarcerated.

Small and Jacobs declined to divulge details when pressed about Friday’s search.

The attorney declined to answer a question about whether the search of Small’s home was related to the child abuse complaint at Atlantic City High School.

“We’re not here to try a case that’s never been brought,” Jacobs said of the investigation, in which no charges have been filed.

When asked whether Jacobs believed charges would eventually be filed against Small, the attorney said: “if common sense prevails, no.”