SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. — Nora Kenney, daughter of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and Tara Tolomeo, daughter of North Wildwood Councilwoman Kellyann Tolomeo, pleaded guilty Thursday to creating a disturbance during a fight on a North Wildwood street corner last month.
The two women were each fined $200 plus $33 in court costs by Sea Isle City Municipal Judge Vincent Morrison.
The case was moved out of North Wildwood because of the conflict with Tolomeo’s mother, who accompanied her daughter to court Thursday.
Kenney was not represented by an attorney and was accompanied by her mother, Maureen, and by Marty O’Rourke, a Philadelphia media consultant who is a spokesperson for her father’s campaigns. He said he was there as “a family friend.”
“She’s sorry,” O’Rourke said before the hearing, sitting with Kenney in the back row. “It’s an unfortunate incident.”
Tolomeo sat on the other side in the front row. The two did not speak.
Their pleas were to offenses that were reduced from the original complaint of disorderly conduct, the prosecutor, Tom Rossi, said.
Kenney, 25, had also filed a related complaint against a third woman, Mary Pat Parson. That complaint was dismissed by the judge after Kenney declined to continue with the complaint and Parson agreed not to have any further contact with Kenney. Rossi said Parson’s involvement in the dispute was basically that she “had to put her two cents in.”
Tolomeo, 27, was represented by an attorney, Scott DeWeese, who declined any comment, as did Tolomeo and her mother.
The judge ordered the fines paid in North Wildwood by Monday.
The fight happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, in a busy nightclub district of North Wildwood and was witnessed by two local police officers, who were also present in Sea Isle for the hearing. Police body camera footage shows the aftermath of the fight, as both women, in handcuffs, separately express concern about their politician parents.
“My mom’s gonna freak,” Tolomeo says.
“Listen, I can’t let people see my face,” Kenney says as Officer Victor Rossi leads her in handcuffs down a crowded sidewalk. “My dad is the mayor of Philadelphia.”