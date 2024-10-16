South Jersey detective killed in apparent home invasion

New Jersey police are investigating the shooting death of a detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office who was killed in an apparent home invasion Tuesday night.

Bridgeton police identified the victim as Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51.

Authorities responded to the 600 block of Buckshutem Road in Bridgeton around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of several people attempting to kick in the front door of a residence. Police arrived to find Mosley suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mosley died of her injuries at the scene, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said in a statement.

After an investigation, police were led to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where they detained a person for questioning. The person, whom police did not identify, was being treated for a gunshot wound at the hospital.

Investigators had not released any further information as of Wednesday afternoon. No arrests have been made, and no charges have yet been filed.

A detective for more than a decade, Mosley began her career as a paralegal in the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office in 2006, prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a statement. Mosley became a county detective in 2009, and served on a number of special units in the prosecutor’s office, including the special victims unit and internal affairs, where she was a unit supervisor.

“Sergeant Mosley was a constant friend and role model for all those with whom she served and led in the law enforcement community throughout Cumberland County and beyond,” Webb-McRae said. “She will be missed more than words can detail.”

In a statement, Gaimari said he had known Mosley for a majority of her career, and called her death “devastating.”

“All of law enforcement feels the loss deeply, but our hearts go out to her family and friends including those that worked with her daily,” Gaimari said.

New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement that the investigation into Mosley’s killing remains ongoing. Mosley, he added, was “known for her commitment to justice and her devotion to her community.”

“We will always be grateful for her service,” Platkin said.

The case is being investigated by the State Police Major Crime Bureau, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, and Bridgeton Police Department, authorities said. Investigators ask anyone with information to call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-11353, or submit tips anonymously online via the county office’s website at CMPCPO.TIPS or Bridgeton police’s website at BPD.TIPS.