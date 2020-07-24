Two people were shot inside a Mount Laurel office Friday afternoon, and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.
Mount Laurel Police responded to the office on the 15000 block of Midlantic Drive just before 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.
FOX29 reported that the shooting occurred inside a doctor’s office.
The suspect peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody, Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Joel Bewley said in an email. Preliminary reports indicate that two people were shot and were transported for treatment, he said. He did not say what conditions the victims were in.
“We do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time,” Bewley said, adding that more information would be released later in the day.