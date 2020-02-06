A woman slain with her two children in what police are calling a murder-suicide in Salem County had a restraining order again her husband, the suspected killer, according to several news reports.
Police found the mother and children dead in their Penns Grove apartment Wednesday after discovering the man’s body in a wooded area in neighboring Carney’s Point. He apparently died of suicide, police said.
Police did not disclose how any of the victims died.
Penns Grove Police Chief Patrick Riley confirmed the woman had a restraining order against her husband, but provided no details, NJ.com reported.
Riley and the Salem County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Johnny Solano, owner of the La Cuchara restaurant, told NJ.com that the suspected killer was a distant cousin and that the slain woman had worked as server in his truck-stop eatery.
He said she obtained the restraining order after her husband threatened to kill her amidst growing tensions in the marriage.