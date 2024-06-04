Rajesh Mohan wins Republican primary in 3rd congressional district race to replace Andy Kim

Rajesh Mohan, 60, won the Republican primary in South Jersey’s 3rd congressional district, which is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat.

Mohan, a cardiologist in Holmdel in Monmouth County, won an open four-way Republican primary with a decisive lead. He defeated immigration consultant Shirley Maia-Cusick, as well as financial advisor Gregory Sobocinski and financial advisor Michael Francis Faccone. He will face another physician, Democratic challenger Herb Conaway, the state Assembly’s deputy speaker, in the general election in November.

After his win Tuesday night, Mohan said he will fight for “common sense solutions” and painted a contrast between himself and Conway on various issues.

“Unlike the socialist policies of making regulations and pushing paper by my Democratic opponent, I will cut regulations, incentivize businesses and keep jobs at home,” Mohan said.

The 3rd Congressional District includes almost all of Burlington County and parts of Mercer County, which lean Democratic, and parts of Republican-leaning Monmouth County. Democrats make up nearly 36% of voters in the district, and Republicans make up a little more than 26%. Unaffiliated voters outnumber both parties at nearly 37%, as of May.

Mohan had the support of all three county Republican committees. He was grouped with other Republican county committee-endorsed candidates on the ballots in Monmouth and Mercer counties – a favorable ballot placement.

But even with that advantage, Mohan fundraised roughly a third as much as his main competitor Maia-Cusick.

According to his campaign website, Mohan wants to reform the Affordable Care Act, coordinate with NATO allies, and fight for Medicare and Social Security for seniors. He also wants to strengthen border security, and streamline the asylum-seeking process by moving it from the border to U.S. consulates “in neighboring and friendly countries.”

While the conservative doctor doesn’t mention abortion on his website, he shared a post from a right-wing account on X attacking Conaway on abortion.

Mohan wasn’t always welcomed as part of the Republican establishment. In 2022, he ran unsuccessfully as an independent against Republicans in a race for a seat on a township committee.

Kim, who was elected to the 3rd district seat in 2018, easily won the New Jersey Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and comes to that race with a national profile.