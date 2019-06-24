Current laws don’t provide protection for race-based hair discrimination, even if the hairstyle is inherent to racial identity. New Jersey could be among the first states to enact such protection. Earlier this year, a federal appeals court in Alabama rejected a claim by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission which sued a company there that rescinded a job offer when a black woman refused to cut her locs. The court found that the company’s “race neutral” grooming police was not discriminatory.