Local police are investigating the anonymous distribution of antisemitic fliers around an Atlantic County community this weekend.

The Brigantine Police Department reported on Sunday afternoon that small plastic bags containing the fliers were tossed onto properties throughout the island overnight Saturday.

“The literature does not contain any threats, but it is consistent with antisemitic fliers that news outlets have reported as having been distributed in similar manners throughout the United States in recent weeks,” the police department said in a statement on Facebook.

A New Jersey News12 reporter posted a video on Twitter showing one of the zip-type sandwich bags containing at least one flier and kernels of corn that appear to weigh the bag down — possibly to make it easier to throw from a passing car.

Other incidents with antisemitic fliers in plastic bags have been reported around the country.

The Brigantine Police Department said it would not show or further describe the fliers, “and we encourage residents and the media to refrain from doing so as well. Sharing the images publicly will only contribute to the perpetrator(s) desired objective of spreading their hateful messages.”

Andrew Goretsky, regional director of the Anti Defamation League Philadelphia, posted a statement on Twitter accusing a group called the Goyim Defense League of being the perpetrator of this and similar incidents elsewhere.

“The appalling antisemitic fliering in Brigantine is further evidence of the record level of hate and extremism occurring throughout the region and country. The Goyim Defense League, the antisemitic and racist network behind this incident, has a sole focus on spreading hatred and fear,” Goretsky said.

“ADL is working with Brigantine officials and law enforcement to find those responsible for this incident. We will also work with community members to combat this vile hateful propaganda,” Goretsky said.

According to the national ADL website, the Goyim Defense League is a “small network of virulently antisemitic provocateurs” led by a man in California. The ADL said the group includes a handful of leaders and public figures, dozens of supporters, and thousands of online followers.

The ADL alleged that the group is responsible for at least 250 antisemitic propaganda incidents since the beginning of 2021.

The Goyim Defense League “parodies the Anti-Defamation League’s name and logo by replacing ‘Anti-Defamation’ with ‘Goyim Defense’ — ‘Goyim’ being a disparaging Yiddish and Hebrew word for non-Jews,” the ADL reported.

The Brigantine Police Department asked that anyone with information helpful to the investigation, including home-security video that may help identify the culprits, to call 609-266-7414.