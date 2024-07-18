Man dies after he saved 2 children from drowning at New Jersey park

A man died after saving two children from drowning in a river in Mays Landing, officials said.

The 49-year-old man jumped into the Great Egg Harbor River at Weymouth Furnace Park after he noticed a 12-year-old boy and a 8-year-old boy struggling to swim on Wednesday, according to Dennis Levinson, Atlantic County executive. He got the two to safety but was pulled under the water.

Advertisement

A verified family GoFundMe identified him as Pablo Hernandez, though Atlantic County officials had said his name was Pablo Hernando Cruz.

Rescuers got him out of the water, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“Unfortunately in this situation, a tragedy occurred, and every time this occurs, we as a community are devastated,” Levinson said. “It’s a horrible situation, but it does occur.”

The 12-year-old was treated at the same hospital and released, and the 8-year-old was transferred to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Additional details about the child’s condition weren’t available.

Although canoeing, kayaking, and tubing are permitted at the park, signs say going into the water to stand or swim is prohibited Weymouth Furnace, according to Levinson. He also noted that the river is often deeper, colder, and has stronger currents than most expect.

“The reason we don’t even want people to stand in the water that it drops off very quickly,” Levinson said. “You don’t realize you’re standing there and cooling off. Take a few more steps, and the next thing you know, you’re in the deep water.”

In 2021, a 23-year-old man drowned in the park.