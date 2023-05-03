Hundreds of pounds of pasta were dumped in the New Jersey woods. We have so many questions.

Mountains of spaghetti and heaps of elbow noodles lined a creek in the woods in New Jersey’s Old Bridge Township. No one seems to know where it came from, but the photos have social media boiling.

“It was like the song, on top of spaghetiiiii, all covered with cheese,” Nina Jochnowitz recalled.

Jochnowitz, a community leader and advocate, posted photos of what she estimated to be hundreds of pounds of pasta dumped near a park to local Facebook groups. Jochnowitz, who previously lost a race for city council but remains active on her “Nina Jochnowitz for Old Bridge” Facebook profile, pointed to the mystery pasta and other instances of garbage in the neighborhood as examples of neglect from the town’s current administration, citing the town’s lack of bulk garbage pickup.

Old Bridge is a small township in Middlesex County — considered part of the New York metropolitan region — with a population of about 66,000.

Her initial goal on Facebook was to raise awareness because of contamination concerns. But, unbeknownst to her, screenshots of Jochnowitz’s posts made their way to Reddit on Monday, and Twitter on Tuesday, turning a hyper-local town dispute about excessive waste and environmental neglect into a viral pun-riddled pasta mystery.

“We should send the perpetrators to the state penne tentiary,” one of the top comments on the New Jersey subreddit thread said. “I don’t know. If we do that, I’m alfredo what will happen to them,” another user replied.

Philadelphia resident Ali Allocco tweeted screenshots from the original pasta dump post, earning more than 50,000 views.

“I was like, wow. This is the most New Jersey thing ever,” Allocco told The Inquirer. “I need to tell the masses about this.”

One user replied to Allocco’s tweet: “I can fix this ... just give me time to gather 3-400 cups of marinara sauce”

Jochnowitz had no idea the posts had spread beyond her neighborhood.

“It went on Reddit?!” she asked this reporter. “I had no idea. Can you send me it?”

How did the pasta get there?

The pasta’s source has not been publicly revealed.

The mayor’s office and the councilmember for the area, John E. Murphy III, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

So how did the pasta get there? Who brought it? Why? It’s unknown.

Or, as Jochnowitz put it, “Mission Impastable.”

Was the pasta cooked or was it just wet?

An odd debate online over the pasta photos is whether the noodles were cooked. Some speculated that even though they looked cooked, it may have just been from exposure to rain.

But Jochnowitz said the pasta was indeed cooked.

“It looked like someone filed up a wheelbarrow of pasta and dumped it,” she said.

Is the pasta still there?

Jochnowitz wrote that the town’s Public Works department cleaned up the mess hours after her initial post about the dumped noodles. It’s unclear if Public Works used a giant colander or ladle.

Public Works Director Kasey Lenning did not respond to a request for comment. Jochnowitz praised Lenning and his team’s quick efforts.

“You might say, ‘Who cares about pasta?’ But pasta has a PH level that will impact the water stream,” Jochnowitz said. “That water stream is important to clean up because it feeds into the town’s water supply ... It was one of the fastest cleanups I’ve ever seen here”

Jochnowitz said the pasta situation, while funny on its own, represents a bigger issue with local pollution.

“When it rains here, it smells like sewage,” she said. She said she leads cleanups, including one that pulled more than 300 tires from an estuary lake. “We got the county to take away about half. But a pile is still there that the township has done nothing to take away.”

Wednesday afternoon, a tire was visible near the creek where the pasta once was, along with some remnants of scattered elbow noodles.