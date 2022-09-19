Two people died in a plane crash on Monday in a rural residential neighborhood in Bridgeton, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the report of a single-engine Champion Aeronca 7A crash on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Township shortly before 2 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the incident alongside the National Transportation Safety Board, though the cause of the crash remained unknown Monday afternoon.

Helicopter images taken by 6ABC show a small yellow plane that sustained heavy damage on the lawn in front of a house along a semi-rural road. Satellite images show several small airstrips nearby in South Jersey, though the origin and intended destination of the flight remain unclear. Parvin Mill Road remained closed throughout Monday afternoon while police and federal officials investigated.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The FAA will release more information about the aircraft once officials have verified its registration number, a spokesperson said. More information was not immediately available.