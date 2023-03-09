Gunshot wound that killed man at N.J. Turnpike rest stop with law enforcement present was self-inflicted, attorney general says

The 29-year-old man officials said was fatally shot at a New Jersey Turnpike rest stop in the presence of law enforcement last month died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials had not previously said how Kyle Foggy died during the incident at therest station in Oldmans Township, Salem County, on Feb. 28.

Officers from the State Police and U.S. Marshals Service were present at the Clara Barton Service Area, according to the attorney general’s office, though few details about their involvement were provided.

A spokesperson for the N.J. attorney general’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Foggy suffered the self-inflicted gunshot wound around 1:45 p.m., the attorney general’s office said. He was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m. at Christina Hospital in Newark, Del.

Several days before, Foggy, a Cherry Hill resident, was charged with murder and related offenses in the death of a 28-year-old woman, according to the Camden County prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors alleged that Foggy shot and killed Michelle Cruz on Feb. 25. outside the woman’s apartment in Lawnside, N.J.

Court documents said Foggy stalked Cruz for hours before killing her, and that police had spotted or chased Foggy away from the woman’s home five times in the hours before she was found with a gunshot wound to the head, according to NJ.com.

Videos and text messages recovered from Cruz’s phone revealed a history of domestic violence incidents involving Foggy, according to NJ.com. One video showed Cruz warning Foggy that she was going to obtain a restraining order.

A service for Cruz was held on Friday in Stratford, N.J.

The attorney general’s office is continuing to review Foggy’s death in compliance with a 2019 directive requiring detailed investigations into fatal incidents where law enforcement is present.