P.J. Mongelli and his bride-to-be Nicole Marie are avid Donald Trump supporters, and even planned their New Jersey wedding around the president.
Held at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., on Saturday night, the wedding reception featured gold “Trump” chocolate bars as wedding favors, Trump-related banners and signs and even “2020” dollar bills with the president’s face on them as part of the “Make America Great Again” theme.
The couple told news outlets that they sent the president multiple invitations to join the festivities, but they never expected him to actually drop in on their wedding.
“It was a complete and utter surprise,” the groom told CNN.
Trump, who was vacationing with his family in New Jersey for the weekend, first came to the wedding’s cocktail hour.
Mongelli told CNN he then asked Trump for a favor — to greet guests, many of whom were fans of the president, at the reception later that day.
Videos and photos posted on social media by friends and relatives show the president obliging in Mongelli’s request.
Guests of the wedding called the bride “one of the most patriotic people you’ll ever meet."
The couple got engaged at the same golf club in November 2017, and Mongelli said told CNN the president was “such a gentlemen” at the wedding.
Videos at the wedding show the president at the front of a crowd, with guests chanting enthusiastically, “USA! USA!”
The couple is from Staten Island, NJ.com reported.