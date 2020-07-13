“The object of the preliminary investigation is to determine whether the actions of the arresting officer or officers potentially violated NJS 2C:3-7, Use of Justifiable Force to effect an arrest, or any other related criminal statutes. We are asking that any member of the general public who has video or photographic footage of the events please contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Professional Standards Unit, at 609-465-1135,” the prosecutor’s office said in the Facebook post.