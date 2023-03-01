A shooting involving state police and the U.S. Marshals at a South Jersey rest station is being investigated by the N.J. Attorney General’s office

The New Jersey Attorney General’s office is investigating the shooting of a civilian “in the presence of law enforcement” at a rest station in Pedricktown, Salem County on Tuesday.

A man was shot around 1:45 p.m. at the Clara Barton Service Area, located along the New Jersey Turnpike.

Members of the New Jersey State Police and the United States Marshals Service were involved, according to a brief statement.

No details were provided on who shot the man or what his current condition is.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the attorney general declined to answer follow up questions.

The office’s Integrity Bureau is conducting the review in accordance to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, the statement said. Signed in 2019, the directive outlines the state’s process for investigating cases of “police use-of-force or in-custody death.”

According to the directive, independent investigators are required to conduct witness interviews, collect forensic evidence, and review any available video and audio recordings of use-of-force incidents, both fatal and non-fatal.

In fatal incidents, the directive requires evidence be presented before a grand jury, which chooses whether to recommend criminal indictment.

That process played out in earlier this month when a grand jury recommended no indictment be filed against the Hillsborough police officer who fatally shot 43-year-old Patrick Chin in 2021 during a welfare check.

Several New Jersey grand jury investigations from 2021 and 2022 also ended without indictments.

In January, however, the directive led to a grand jury recommending the misconduct indictment of a Trenton police officer who pepper-sprayed Joseph Ahr Sr.

The 64-year old died of respiratory failure nearly three weeks after the 2020 incident, and the death was ruled a homicide.