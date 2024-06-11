$223 million Powerball-jackpot winning ticket sold in Camden County

What would you do with more than $200 million? One lucky New Jerseyan is about to get the chance to answer that question after hitting the $222.6 million jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing.

State lottery officials said the only winning ticket was sold at Preet Food Mart at 598 Chews Landing Rd. in Lindenwold, Camden County. This is the second largest jackpot won in New Jersey in 2024, following the March 26 $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to the lottery organization.

What were the winning numbers?

The winning numbers in the Monday Powerball drawing were white balls 3, 10, 33, 58, 59 and red Powerball 9. The Power Play number was 2.

Who won the Jackpot?

Store workers said the winner is a regular, but that person had not come forward as of Tuesday afternoon.

During a check presentation Tuesday afternoon, store owner Tejinder Singh said he is “happy for this person and I’m also happy for myself, too.” The retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus check for selling the ticket.

In New Jersey, lottery winners may remain anonymous due to a law Gov. Phil Murphy signed in 2020. In other states — including Pennsylvania — winners cannot remain anonymous, for transparency purposes.

The winner has a year to claim the prize.

What’s next?

The Garden State winner can decide between a $222.6 million annuity, or a lump sum payment of $104.7 million (both before taxes). The annuity option will provide the winner with one immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, Powerball officials said.

Lottery officials recommend the jackpot winner sign the back of ticket, make a copy of both sides, and keep it in a safe place. The winner should also read the winners guide before claiming the prize, New Jersey Lottery suggested.

The next drawing will be Wednesday at 11 p.m., where the jackpot will reset to $20 million.

What are the odds of winning?

The chances of winning the jackpot are incredibly slim: 1 in 292.2 million. Yet, this was the fourth time someone won the Powerball jackpot this year, following the May 6 draw when a winning ticket was purchased in Florida. The largest Powerball jackpot in New Jersey was won in May 2016, with an annuity value of $429.9 million.