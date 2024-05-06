New Jersey State trooper from Moorestown barracks dies during training

An eight-year veteran of the New Jersey State Police died Sunday during a training session, officials said.

Trooper Marcellus E. Bethea died while training at the state police’s headquarters in Ewing, New Jersey State Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Bethea had served at Troop D, based out of Moorestown, and was a member of the state police’s 156th class.

New Jersey State Police did not immediately release Bethea’s cause of death or the type of training he was engaged in when he died. Bethea’s death is under investigation, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

Bethea’s path to the state police started at Northern Burlington County Regional High School, where he participated in New Jersey State Police Trooper Youth Week as a student, Murphy said.

“He embodied honor, duty, and fidelity in its highest form every day and in everything he did,” Murphy said in a statement.

Bethea was training to join the elite TEAMS unit, an emergency response unit at the state police, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement. Platkin said he sent sincere condolences to Bethea’s loved ones and noted that “New Jersey grieves with them and with every member of the New Jersey State Police.”

“State troopers, and other members of law enforcement, enter their profession knowing its risks but put themselves on the line because they believe in serving the residents of our state,” Platkin said. “We owe Trooper Bethea our deepest gratitude and can honor his memory by living our lives with his same reverence for honor, duty, and fidelity.”