Thirteen people were hurt when an NJ Transit bus was hit by a car Thursday afternoon in Atlantic County, a transit agency spokesperson said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., the Route 554 bus was struck by a car in the area of Shore Road and Ohio Avenue in Absecon, said NJ Transit spokesperson Mariluz Garcia-Diaz.

All 12 passengers and the bus driver were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Garcia-Diaz said.

No information was immediately available for what happened to any occupants in the car.

The Route 554 bus travels between Lindenwold and Atlantic City.

An image from NBC10 helicopter video showed the car had been severely damaged.