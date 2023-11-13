Man fatally struck by NJ Transit train in Pennsauken

A man was fatally struck by a River Line light-rail train Monday night in Pennsauken, NJ Transit said.

Around 8:20 p.m., the train was heading to Camden from Trenton when it struck the man, who was not identified, south of Cove Road in Pennsauken, the transit agency said.

None of the 15 passengers on board the train were hurt.

River Line service was suspended in both directions between the Pennsauken Transit Center and 36th Street Station with riders being directed to substitute bus service.

New Jersey Transit Police were leading the investigation into what happened.