Service on NJ Transit’s River Line has been suspended indefinitely after an inspection found a flaw in wheel on one of the Camden to Trenton light rail line’s cars.
“A preliminary inspection indicates there was a defect in a single batch of wheels delivered by the original manufacturer,” the transit agency said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, a comprehensive inspection is being conducted on every wheel of each vehicle, which is a highly labor intensive process.”
NJ Transit said it will operate bus service between the line’s four busiest stations: Trenton, Florence, Beverly/Edgewater Park, and Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.
The buses will run every 15 minutes between 5:45 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., every 30 minutes between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., every 15 minutes between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and every 30 minutes between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Other service alternatives can be found here.