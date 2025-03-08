A man was struck by a NJ Transit train and killed in Atlantic County

A man was struck and killed Saturday morning by a NJ Transit train bound for Philadelphia from Atlantic City, the transit agency said.

The victim, whom officials did not not identify, was hit by an Atlantic City Rail Line train shortly before 6:39 a.m. near Elwood Road in Mullica Township, Atlantic County. Officials said the man was trespassing when the incident occurred.

The train had departed Atlantic City at 5:55 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia at 7:32 a.m.

NJ Transit said there were no injuries to the 15 passengers and crew aboard the train and said service was continued after a brief suspension.