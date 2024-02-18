N.J. Turnpike crash kills Huntingdon Valley trucker

A Huntingdon Valley man died early Sunday after the truck he was driving struck a semitrailer, then veered into a barrier and caught fire on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Both trucks were headed southbound when the crash occurred, around 4:24 a.m. in Bordentown Township, according to New Jersey State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron.

The 30-year-old Pennsylvania man’s Volvo bobtail truck collided with a Volvo semitrailer around milepost 54.5, according to crash investigators. The bobtail truck veered off the road, collided with a sound barrier and ignited in flames. The name of the victim was not released.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation into the crash continues.