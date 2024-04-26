North Wildwood becomes latest Jersey Shore town to enact nighttime curfews for teens

Another summer, another round of teen curfews at the Jersey Shore.

In recent years, several New Jersey shore towns enacted nighttime curfews for people under 18 to curb late-night behavior that, according to police, can escalate to rowdiness and underage drinking, and at its worst, assault, shoplifting, or vandalism. This Summer, North Wildwood will join towns such as Ocean City, Sea Isle City, and Wildwood in enforcing teen curfews.

From May 15 to Sept. 15, individuals under 18 are not allowed in public places or businesses without a parent or guardian between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. in North Wildwood. The curfew also prohibits teens from driving past 10 p.m. However, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said teens who behave shouldn’t be significantly affected.

“Young people don’t have to be too concerned about this ordinance unless they’re doing something that’s drawing negative attention to themselves,” Rosenello said. “I don’t forsee our police officers seeking out people to enforce this ordinance upon, it is really just an enforcement tool for our police officers in the event they’re encountering juveniles drawing unwanted negative intention.”

During off-season months, from Sept. 16 to May 14, the curfew will be pushed back to 11 p.m, except for the three days leading up to Halloween and on Halloween night, when it reverts to 10 p.m.

Exceptions are made for teens attending work, organized events, or recreational activities under adult supervision. Parents may also send their children on errands at night, provided they return home promptly.

If teens violate the curfew, they will receive two curbside warnings to leave and go home. Afterward, police will stop teens and bring them in for a “stationhouse adjustment,” where their parent or legal guardian will be called to pick them up.

Parents who allow their children to break curfew can be fined. The first violation results in a fine of $250 to $500. A second violation within a year can incur a fine of $500 to $1,000. A third or subsequent violation within the same timeframe carries a fine of $1,000 to $1,500.