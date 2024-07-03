North Wildwood rolls back restrictions on tents and cabanas on the beach

After a much-needed replenishment of sand along North Wildwood’s shoreline, local officials are ready to roll back its ban on large cabanas, canopies, and tents on beaches.

In May, North Wildwood banned all large shaders, including tents and cabanas, that were taller than seven feet and six inches or wider than eight feet. For years, the Jersey Shore town grappled with eroding shorelines that left little space for beachgoers to stake their claim in the sand with umbrellas, canopies, and tents. In response, the town banned large shaders.

At the time, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello assured that come Fourth of July weekend these restrictions could be eased if the beach replenishment wrapped up in time.

Fortunately for beachgoers, the project finished at the end of June.

“From the day that [New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy] gave the green light to the day they finished pumping 750,000 cubic yards onto our beaches was 70 days,” Rosenello said. “It’s unprecedented for a project of that size, scope, and quite frankly, complexity.”

“It’s unrecognizable. Before we were dealing with the absolute bare minimum in spots and now we have beautiful 100 to 200 foot wide dry sand at high tide,” Rosenello said.

Under new regulations all tents, cabanas, and canopies are permitted as long as they are 10 feet or smaller in height, length, and width. Keep in mind, this is a temporary measure that can be changed as needed depending on beach space.

The initial ban wasn’t popular among some residents resulting in a 1,000-signature petition to repeal the restrictions.

But, since completion of the project, Rosenello said he’s seen “the most outpouring of gratitude and appreciation” in his more than 20 year career.